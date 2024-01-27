Open Extended Reactions

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy -- American skier Bella Wright sustained just a minor injury after crashing in a World Cup downhill race on Saturday.

Wright had been airlifted off the course but later returned to the finish area with bandages on her chin.

"Just a little chin laceration, no biggie," the U.S. Ski Team said on X with a photo of Wright giving a thumbs-up.

Wright lost control midway through her run down the Olympia delle Tofane course and was immediately tended to by medical personnel.

Then she was loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the mountain by helicopter.

On Friday, teammate Mikaela Shiffrin and Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter were also airlifted off the mountain.