VAL DI FASSA, Italy -- Heavy snow forced the cancellation of a women's World Cup super-G on Saturday in Val di Fassa.

There is another super-G scheduled for Sunday and race organizers are hopeful it can go ahead as planned.

"Due to the large amount of snow from the last 24 hours today's Super G in Val di Fassa had been canceled," the International Ski Federation said on X, formerly Twitter. "The work on the hill will continue in order to be ready for tomorrow."

It was the sixth women's speed race canceled this season.

A women's super-G and downhill were lost last month in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, because of warm temperatures and poor snow conditions.

Heavy snowfall also forced the cancellation of a super-G in St. Moritz in December, while the opening two speed races of the season at the Matterhorn mountain on the Swiss-Italian border were lost to heavy snow and strong winds.

Lara Gut-Behrami leads the super-G standings with a slender five-point advantage over Cornelia Huetter. The Swiss skier also leads in the giant slalom and downhill as well as overall, having overtaken Mikaela Shiffrin earlier this month with the American star out injured.