          Ex-NCAA javelin champion banned for doping

          5:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MONACO -- A former NCAA champion in javelin was given a four-year doping ban in a ruling published Tuesday.

          Ioannis Kyriazis of Greece, who also placed sixth at the 2017 world championships, tested positive for the steroid-like muscle builder Ligandrol, track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit said.

          Kyriazis is banned until May 2023. He failed a doping test in an out-of-competition sample taken in April last year at College Station, Texas.

          The 24-year-old athlete won the 2017 NCAA title representing Texas A&M, two months before competing at the worlds in London.

          At his disciplinary hearing in London, the panel dismissed a claim that Kyriazis was accidentally contaminated by a prohibited substance used by a housemate for bodybuilding.

