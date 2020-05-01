The Swiss hockey federation says it won't seek to host the 2021 men's world championship after losing this year's event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 championship had been due to start next week in Zurich and Lausanne. It was canceled in March.

Swiss officials say they had talks with the International Ice Hockey Federation and 2021 worlds co-hosts Belarus and Latvia about Switzerland taking its turn next year.

That has now been ruled out.

The Swiss federation says the financial risks were too great and there is no guarantee the coronavirus outbreak will allow the next championship in May 2021.

Switzerland hopes to host again in the coming years but the IIHF has already allocated world championships through 2025.