Still seeking an Olympic gold medal in 2021, Cat Osterman has stepped down after six seasons as an assistant softball coach at Texas State. The school announced her departure Monday.

One of the best pitchers in the sport's history, Osterman, 37, came out of retirement in 2018 in hopes of competing in her third Olympics and winning her second gold medal with Team USA. She made the Olympic roster last fall but saw the Tokyo Games postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Osterman said in March that she intends to continue playing through the rescheduled Olympics, the first to include softball since the U.S. was upset by Japan and settled for silver in 2008.

USA Softball has yet to announce its plans for any pre-Olympic tour next spring, but Osterman likely would have faced another difficult juggling act trying to balance Olympic preparations with the college softball season. She already had taken a leave of absence from Texas State for the 2020 season.

Osterman previously credited Texas State coach Ricci Woodard with helping convince her to come out of retirement.

"My time at Texas State was unbelievable and working with Coach Woodard has been an absolute privilege," Osterman said in a statement. "I don't know if any boss from here on out can measure up to her. I got to witness the creation of a Sun Belt championship and work with All-American Randi Rupp, which are two highlights I'll take away from my time there."

In addition to two Olympic medals, including gold in 2004, Osterman holds numerous NCAA career records, including perfect games (nine) and strikeouts per seven innings (14.34). She also is the all-time ERA leader in National Pro Fastpitch and a four-time champion in that league.

She also has an extensive coaching resume, including three seasons at DePaul and three at Division II St. Edwards College before arriving at Texas State.

"I've never been shy that coaching is what I always grew up wanting to do," Osterman told ESPN this spring.