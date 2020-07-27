Arizona State's entire swimming and diving teams will redshirt for the 2020-21 season to avoid the risk of missing two straight national championships.

Sun Devils coach Bob Bowman announced the teams will focus on preparing for the 2021-22 season and Olympic aspirations.

The 2020 NCAA championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the athletes were not granted an extra year of eligibility.

Bowman, former Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps' personal coach, said Arizona State's aquatic facilities have been closed during the pandemic, taking away on-campus training time.

The swimming and diving season typically runs from September through March.