How Naomi Osaka carved her own path onto the world's biggest stage

A Grand Slam winner who has called herself an "advocate for change." The highest-paid female athlete of all time. A fashion icon in the making. Yes, Naomi Osaka is all those things, and she says her one constant through all of it has been staying true to herself.

But since winning her first Slam singles title at the US Open in 2018, the 23-year-old tennis star has seen the highs and lows of global fame.

As Osaka prepares to step onto the biggest international stage of her career in her home country at the Tokyo Olympics, take a visual look back at her evolution.