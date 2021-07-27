Olympics 2021 live updates: Osaka stunned, four U.S. medals in the pool and more from Tokyo

Another night, another full slate of surprises and triumphs at the Tokyo Olympics.

The biggest stunner came in tennis, where Japan's Naomi Osaka -- who lit the Olympic torch just days ago and was the tournament's No. 2 seed -- was ousted. Elsewhere, Team USA grabbed four more medals in the pool across four individual finals, led by Lydia Jacoby's gold in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Night owls can still catch some hoops as the U.S. women's basketball team begins its quest for a seventh consecutive gold medal. Team USA is currently taking on Nigeria in group play. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi -- who both boast four gold medals to their names -- have never lost in Olympic competition and don't plan on starting now.

From the pool to the basketball court, we've got you covered with updates from all of tonight's action:

Naomi Osaka out of Olympics

A major upset on the tennis court.



Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova defeats Naomi Osaka in the third round.

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the Games by ousting Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-4, just days after the four-time Grand Slam winner thrilled the host nation by lighting the Olympic torch. The second-seeded Osaka joins No. 1 overall seed Ashleigh Barty and No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka on the list of women's seeds already out of the tournament.

Since tennis returned to the Olympic program in 1988, this is the earliest that both of the top two seeds in women's singles have been eliminated. In each of the previous instances, at least one of the top two seeds reached the quarterfinals.

Vondrousova was a +475 underdog against Osaka (-650) at Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill.

Team USA goes gold-bronze in 100m breaststroke

There is only one 50-meter pool in the state of Alaska.



Lydia Jacoby is the first @usaswimming athlete from Alaska.



Lydia Jacoby is the first @usaswimming athlete from Alaska.

Now, she's got a gold medal.

Alaska's Lydia Jacoby took gold in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:04.95 and teammate Lilly King joined her on the podium after taking the bronze.

At 17, Jacoby is the youngest U.S. athlete to win gold at these Games so far. The only younger USA swimmers to win an individual gold in the past 20 years are Katie Ledecky (15) and Missy Franklin (17). Jacoby got an Alaskan-sized response from her home state.

OLYMPIC RECORD! Australia's Kaylee McKeown wins gold in the women's 100m backstroke, with @TeamUSA's Regan Smith earning bronze.



Team USA picked up a pair of bronze medals in the 100-meter backstroke. First, it was Regan Smith on the women's side before Ryan Murphy finished behind a pair of ROC athletes for the men. Russian Evgeny Rylov won the gold, ending a Team USA streak of 12 straight gold-medal finishes in men's individual back.

'@tomdean00 wins GOLD in the 200m, and earns the first gold medal in the men's freestyle for @TeamGB since 1908!



Tom Dean of Great Britain won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:44:22, just fractions of a second ahead of countryman Duncan Scott. Team USA's Kieran Smith finished sixth.

Triple take

That moment when your triplet brothers surprise you with an interview halfway around the world after winning an Olympic medal...

When you get interviewed by your two triplet brothers -- as 400-meter individual medley silver medalist Jay Litherland did -- there's probably going to be a question about your underwear.

Triathlon: Bermuda earns first gold ever; U.S. takes bronze

Flora Duffy, who splits her time training between Boulder, Colorado, and South Africa, won the first gold -- and only second medal ever -- for the island nation of Bermuda. Bermuda's only other medal was a bronze in boxing by Clarence Hill in 1976.

Duffy crossed the line in 1 hour, 55 minutes and 36 seconds, 1:14 ahead of Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown, who recovered from a flat tire for the silver medal.

Katie Zaferes of the United States took the bronze 1:27 behind Duffy.

USA Volleyball rolling

Have a game, Jordan Thompson! @jtomm19 scores 34...yes, 34 (!) as USA 🇺🇸 defeats China in three sets in one of the most anticipated match-ups of the tournament! USA wins 29-27, 25-22, 25-21.

Impressive. Most impressive. @AprilRossBeach and @alixklineman sweep past Spain 🇪🇸 21-13, 21-16 to move to 2-0 in pool play. The A-Team does it again!

USA Volleyball is 3 for 3 today! Phil Dalhausser and @NicklucenaFSU, who were 12th in the Olympic rankings, just defeated fourth-ranked Brazil 🇧🇷 in three sets (15-13 in the third).

Celebrating Tom Daley's gold from afar

Great Britain's Tom Daley won gold in synchronized diving with partner Matty Lee yesterday in Tokyo, but it's worth revisiting for the reaction from his husband and mom watching together from afar.

The reaction to Tom Daley's gold medal from his husband and mom? AMAZING.



Afterward, Daley talked about winning a gold medal while his son could watch.

"My son was meant to watch me win an Olympic gold medal." - @TomDaley1994



Tom Daley thought Rio 2016 was his time, but now has won gold with his three-year-old son watching. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/fdiSV7StAD — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021

Don't beat the typhoon, be the typhoon

Following the Russian Olympic Committee's gold medal in men's gymnastics, gymnast Nikita Nagornyy got a little spicy. From the Olympic pool report:

Wild waves in Japan

WOW.



WOW.

We cannot stop watching this wave from Brazil's Italo Ferreira.

Where would you skate?