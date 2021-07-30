Olympics 2021 live updates: Team USA heads to the track, Lilly King goes for gold, U.S. women's hoops pursues perfection

More Tokyo Olympics, more life. The action rolls on Thursday night as we make our way over to the track for the first time since the opening ceremonies when track and field qualifying events begin. Team USA has medal contenders in Rai Benjamin in the men's 400-meter hurdles, and Athing Mu and Ajee' Wilson in the women's 800 meters.

The Americans also resume their regularly scheduled hardware chasing in the pool as two-time gold medalist Lilly King, who won a bronze medal in the women's 100 meter breaststroke earlier this week, goes for gold alongside Annie Lazor in the women's 200 meter breaststroke. Three-time gold medalist Ryan Murphy, who won bronze earlier this week in the men's 100 meter backstroke, will attempt to win a second consecutive gold in the men's 200 meter backstroke.

Then, for the late-night crowd, we get to watch Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird & Co. continue their quest for perfection as U.S. women's basketball takes on host country Japan in their second game of tournament play.

If you're looking for updates on all the Olympic action, you've come to the right place.

Getting chippy

Olympic men's golf is deep in Day 2 action, and Chile's Mito Pereira is feeling pretty good. He's off to a hot start, shooting 3-under through six holes after this nifty chip from the bunker.

Mito Pereira! 😱



The Chilean chips in for 🦅 on the par-4 6th - he's three under through six. pic.twitter.com/myiNgZCIP9 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2021

The perfect gold medal accessory

Diving isn't the only thing Great Britain's Tom Daley does at a world-class level. The gold medalist, who won the men's 10-meter synchronized diving event alongside teammate Marty Lee, broke out his knitting skills to create the ultimate medal keepsake.

What did @TeamGB's @TomDaley1994 do after winning an Olympic gold medal?



He knitted a little pouch for it 😍#TokyoOlympics (via IG/madewithlovebytomdaley) pic.twitter.com/SCg3lV3KIk — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2021

No word on whether these will be available to the general public but let's be real -- you'd buy one.