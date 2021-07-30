Olympics 2021 live updates: Another gold for Katie Ledecky? 4x400 mixed relay's debut and more from Tokyo

Friday night at the Olympic Games. What could be better?

After beginning her career 4-for-4 in Olympic individual competition, Katie Ledecky earned her first-ever silver medal in individual competition in the 400-meter freestyle. Her first gold medal of this year's Olympic Games came in the inaugural women's 1,500-meter freestyle.

She'll have another go at gold in the 800-meter freestyle final. In all, four medals in men's and women's swimming will be handed out tonight.

Speaking of speedy exploits, for the first time in Olympic Games history, the 4x400m athletics mixed relay will take place. The mixed relay is one of seven new mixed male/female team events. The team will be composed of four athletes, two women and two men, racing against one another.

There was some early issues with the American team and they were disqualified for an illegal pass only to be reinstated and allowed to run in the final.

Here's all the best from the Olympic action:

Team USA takes silver in first mixed relay triathlon

Great Britain won the gold with a time of 1 hour, 23 minutes and 41 seconds, and the U.S. finished 14 seconds behind for the silver in the first ever Olympic triathlon mixed relay.

U.S women cruising in hurdles heats

Clayton Murphy finds some space in 800

Pool play perfection for U.S. beach volleyball women

Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil went 3-0 in women's beach volleyball pool play, joining the team of Alix Klineman and April Ross with a perfect mark. This is the first time since the 2012 Olympics that both USA women's beach volleyball teams went 3-0 in pool play. In that Olympics the U.S. won gold (Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings) and silver (April Ross and Jen Kessy).

