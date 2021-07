Olympics 2021 live updates: World record for Caeleb Dressel, sixth individal gold for Katie Ledecky and more from Tokyo

Friday night at the Olympic Games. What could be better?

After beginning her career 4-for-4 in Olympic individual competition, Katie Ledecky earned her first-ever silver medal in individual competition in the 400-meter freestyle. Her first gold medal of this year's Olympic Games came in the inaugural women's 1,500-meter freestyle.

Now she's golden again. She won her third straight gold in the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday in Tokyo, which gives her six individual gold medals during her career, the most by a woman in the pool. She has seven golds overall.

Elswhere in the pool, Caeleb Dressel struck gold and a world record in his first of multiple races on the day.

Here's all the best from the Olympic action:

Dressel, Ledecky do it again with gold medals

No problem.



Not long after his world record swim, Caeleb Dressel moves on to the final in the men's 50m freestyle!



πŸ“Ί: NBC

πŸ’»: https://t.co/Hne9Yk1CKr

πŸ“±: NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/B50ENBH78l β€” #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2021

After winning his first individual gold in the 100-meter freestyle on Wednesday, Caeleb Dressel won the 100-meter butterfly on with a world record swim of 49:45. Hungary's Kristof Milak picks up silver, followed by Switzerland's Noe Ponti for bronze. Dressel is yet to lose a final race at the Tokyo Games.

About 30 minutes after breaking the world record in the 100-meter butterfly, Dressel finished first in the semifinal of the 50-meter freestyle in 21:42, stamping his place in tomorrow's final.

A THREE-PEAT for LEDECKY!



Gold in London, Rio, and now TOKYO in the women's 800m freestyle for @KatieLedecky!



πŸ“Ί: NBC

πŸ’»: https://t.co/Hne9Yk1CKr

πŸ“±: NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/Yw613YyWi6 β€” #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2021

Katie Ledecky three-peated in her marquee event, the 800-meter freestyle, with a 8:12:57 swim. She is the first to win three in a row in the event. Australia's Ariarne Titmus followed 1.26 seconds behind for silver, while Italy's Simona Quadarella finished third.

What a debut Olympics Kaylee McKeown is having!



The #AUS swimmer adds 200m backstroke victory to her 100m gold.

The Americans missed out on making the podium in the women's 200-meter backstroke, as Australia won the gold (Kaylee McKeown) and bronze (Emily Seebohm) medal, while Canada's Kylie Masse picked up the silver.

A splash and dash to an Olympic record for Australia's Emma McKeon!



Abbey Weitzel makes it in to the final as well!



πŸ“Ί: NBC

πŸ’»: https://t.co/Hne9Yk1CKr

πŸ“±: NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/EfSuzc3mUh β€” #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2021

Simone Manuel missed the cut in the 50-meter freestyle, the only individual event she's competing in Tokyo, finishing 11th. Teammate Abby Weitzeil finished fourth to make the final. Emma McKewon had an Olympic record swim to finish first. -- Aishwarya Kumar

Biles out of two individual events

After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. pic.twitter.com/kWqgZJK4LJ β€” USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 31, 2021

Team USA takes silver in first mixed relay triathlon

HISTORY! 🌊🚲🎽



In the first-ever Olympic mixed relay triathlon, the United States wins silver.

A HISTORIC medal for @usatriathlon! The mixed relay triathlon team captures silver at the #TokyoOlympics. pic.twitter.com/PMOj2BnGN6 β€” #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2021

Great Britain won the gold with a time of 1 hour, 23 minutes and 41 seconds, and the U.S. finished 14 seconds behind for the silver in the first ever Olympic triathlon mixed relay.

U.S women cruising in hurdles heats

GO, SYD, GO!



Sydney McLaughlin cruises to a heat win in the women's 400m hurdles.



πŸ“Ί: NBC

πŸ’»: https://t.co/Hne9Yk1CKr

πŸ“±: NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/NFFCml9np7 β€” #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2021

Clayton Murphy finds some space in 800

Pool play perfection for U.S. beach volleyball women

Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil went 3-0 in women's beach volleyball pool play, joining the team of Alix Klineman and April Ross with a perfect mark. This is the first time since the 2012 Olympics that both USA women's beach volleyball teams went 3-0 in pool play. In that Olympics the U.S. won gold (Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings) and silver (April Ross and Jen Kessy).

