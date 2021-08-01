Olympics 2021 updates: Caeleb Dressel can cap spectacular week, gold from golf and tennis, plus more from Tokyo

It's Day 9 in Tokyo and the final day of what has been a lucrative location for Team USA: The pool. With five finals to go tonight, Team USA has a whopping 26 total medals, including eight golds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Highlighting tonight's action will be Caeleb Dressel, one of the biggest stars of these games. Dressel has three gold medals already, including an Olympic record in the 100-meter freestyle and and world record in the 100-meter butterfly to go along with his 4x100-meter relay gold. Tonight he'll compete in the always wild 50-meter freestyle final and 4x100 medley relay.

Elsewhere, gold medals will be awarded in both tennis and golf, and the day in Tokyo will be capped by annointing the fastest man in the world title to the winner of the 100 meters on the track.

Here's all the best from the Olympic action:

Kiwis celebrate in style

After defeating France in the GOLD medal match of the #TokyoOlympics 7s tournament, New Zealand women's rugby players performed a traditional haka. pic.twitter.com/M0BcH0x6bn — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2021

New Zealand claimed its first-ever gold medal in Olympic Rugby Sevens with a 26-12 victory over France in the final of the women's competition at Tokyo Stadium.

Farewell, Tokyo

Katie Ledecky bids farewell to the Olympic Village, but this isn't the end of the road for the 24-year-old swimmer. She plans to try to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics "and maybe beyond as well."

Thank you, Tokyo, and thank you all for the tremendous support this week and over the years! I could hear you all! 🥳



Bringing 2 Golds, 2 Silvers, and countless memories back to the USA❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XpXx7oDELQ — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) July 31, 2021

With a 'broken freakin' neck'

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrated the 25th anniversary of winning a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics.

25 years ago, WWE legend Kurt Angle won Olympic gold with a BROKEN NECK 👏 pic.twitter.com/QKPvQFGp8e — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 31, 2021