Rugby Australia and Football Australia are investigating allegations of misbehavior from athletes on the flight home from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Australian Olympic Committee was made aware of incidents involving the men's rugby sevens team and the Olyroos on the Japan Airlines flight on July 30. It's believed the behavioural issues were alcohol fueled.

The AOC informed RA and FA of the allegations, asking the football codes to "immediately deal with the any behavioural issues of their players and officials."

Both sporting bodies have launched their own investigations and apologised to the Australian Olympic team.

AOC Chief Executive Officer Matt Carroll said the matter was extremely disappointing.

"While there has been no formal complaint from the airline, unacceptable behaviour was brought to our attention and I directly raised the issue with our member sports CEOs," Carroll said in a statement.

"It's extremely disappointing but both Rugby and Football have told me that such behaviour is certainly not acceptable within their sports."

RA issued a statement on Tuesday night which said its internal investigation had commenced.

"Rugby Australia has been made aware of incidents involving the Australian Men's Sevens program after being informed by the Australian Olympic Committee," the statement read.

"Rugby Australia has begun its own internal investigation into the matter based on the information provided by the AOC.

"Rugby Australia expects the highest standards of all its employees, modelling the values of our game - respect, integrity, passion and teamwork."

It comes after some Australian athletes left their village rooms in "unacceptable conditions" before departing, but no disciplinary action was taken after they apologised.

The athletes had damaged beds and put a hole in a wall, while two team mascots were found in Germany's section of the village.