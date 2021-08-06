W2W4: Aditi Ashok, Bajrang Punia, Neeraj Chopra eye medals as India seek record haul

Heading into the final round at Tokyo 2020, the Indian golfer is currently second on the leaderboard (1:22)

Saturday, August 7 could see a blockbuster ending to India's action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. There are three events on, and all three present medal chances - India have won five medals already, and are staring down the record from London 2012, when the contingent returned with six medals. Over to Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Bajrang Punia, and Neeraj Chopra.

As always, we've highlighted here every Indian athlete in action right here; any events with [Medal event] next to it means that there will be a medal match on the same day.

3.00 AM - [Medal event] GOLF: Round 4 (of 4) of the women's individual stroke-play-- Aditi Ashok (currently 2nd) and Diksha Dagar (currently tied-51st).

POST 3.15 PM -- WRESTLING: Men's freestyle 65kg bronze medal match - Bajrang Punia vs TBD. Bajrang will fight the winner of the repachage round that will start at 3.15 PM.

4.30 PM - ATHLETICS: Men's Javelin throw - Neeraj Chopra qualified first, with the highest distance thrown.

BIG TICKET INTERNATIONAL EVENTS

8.00 AM - BASKETBALL: Men's gold medal match, USA v France (Can France pull off one of the great upsets?)

5.00 PM - FOOTBALL: Men's gold medal match, Brazil v Spain (Can Dani Alves, 38, add one more medal to his mammoth trophy cabinet?)

5.45 PM - FOOTBALL: ROC v France

7.00 PM - ATHLETICS: Women's 4 x 400m final

7.20 PM - ATHLETICS: Men's 4 x 400m final