KAWAGOE, Japan -- Nelly Korda gave the Americans a sweep of gold medals in golf on Saturday, holding on for a one-shot victory in a thrill-a-minute finish to the women's golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Korda led by as many as three shots on the back nine. In the end, she needed two putts from just inside 30 feet on the 18th hole for par and a 2-under 69.

Mone Inami of Japan made bogey from a plugged lie in the bunker on the 18th hole and defeated Lydia Ko of New Zealand in a playoff to win the silver medal.

For Korda, 23, it was another glittering moment in her dream season. She won her first major championship six weeks ago at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and rose to No. 1 in the world for the first time. Now she has an Olympic gold medal and leaves no doubt who's the best in women's golf.

Korda is the first player, man or woman, to win a major and the Olympic gold medal in the same year.

Xander Schauffele won the gold for the men last Sunday.

Aditi Ashok of India delivered one of the great putting performances to stay in reach. She had a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th that slid by the hole and kept her off the podium by one shot.

