Katie Ledecky, one of the most decorated swimmers in history, will join the University of Florida as a volunteer swimming coach, the school announced Wednesday.

The announcement is also telling as far as Ledecky's future plans.

In addition to helping out with Florida's swimming and diving program, Ledecky will train with Florida head coach Anthony Nesty for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Nesty was as an assistant coach for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics over the summer.

"The knowledge and experience that Katie brings to the pool are unparalleled," Nesty said in a statement. "In addition to her obvious excellence as a swimmer, Katie is an exceptional person who will make a great impact on the student-athletes here. Katie's values are in total alignment with the Florida program, and we're so excited to have her join the Gators as she continues to train for the 2024 Olympics."

Ledecky had trained at Stanford under coach Greg Meehan since her freshman season there in 2016.

"Stanford has been my second home for the last five years," Ledecky posted on Instagram. "It will always have a special place in my heart."

"Having completed my college degree this year, I am moving east to be closer to home and family," Ledecky, 24, said in her post on her move to Gainesville. "I've decided to train at the University of Florida with Coach Anthony Nesty and the outstanding mid-distance and distance training group there. I'm looking forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the next phase of my swimming career."

Ledecky is a 10-time Olympic medalist with seven golds. She won gold in the 800-meter and 1,500-meter freestyles in Tokyo, as well as silver medals in the 400-meter and 4x200-meter freestyle events. Her eight individual gold medals are more than any other female Team USA athlete won in any sport.