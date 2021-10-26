Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz reacts to the findings from investigators on how the team handled sexual assault allegations against its former video coach in 2010 and announces the resignation of GM Stan Bowman. (2:37)

Stan Bowman informed USA Hockey Tuesday that he is stepping down as general manager of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men's ice hockey team.

The announcement came hours after Bowman "stepped aside" as general manager and president of hockey operations of the Chicago Blackhawks, following an investigation into how the team handled sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich during its 2010 Stanley Cup run.

The report concluded that "nothing was done" by senior leaders in Blackhawks coaching and management to take action against Aldrich until three weeks after being informed of Aldrich's alleged sexual harassment and misconduct with a player. The investigation was handled by the independent law firm Jenner & Block. The NHL fined the Blackhawks $2 million on Tuesday after its release.

"In light of what's happened today, I think it's in the best interests of USA Hockey for me to step aside," said Bowman in a statement released by USA Hockey. "I'm grateful to have been selected and wish our team the very best in Beijing."

Bowman was named Team USA general manager in March, having led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships during his tenure in Chicago. He had served as a member of the U.S. Men's National Team Advisory Group since 2012, helping to select staff and players for U.S. national teams. This was going to be his first stint as an Olympic team general manager.

Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, thanked Bowman for "all his efforts," adding that "he's been a major contributor to American hockey for a long time."

USA Hockey expects to announce a replacement for Bowman in the near future. Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin is currently the assistant general manager for the men's Olympic team. John Vanbiesbrouck, the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, was also assisting in creating a roster for the Beijing Games. Pittsburgh Penguins president Brian Burke and Dean Lombardi, former general manager of the Los Angeles Kings, were the Team USA general managers in 2010 and 2014, the last two times the NHL sent players to the Olympics.

Bowman had already named three players to U.S. Olympic roster, two of them from the Blackhawks: winger Patrick Kane and defenseman Seth Jones, who were joined by Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews as the first Olympic players.