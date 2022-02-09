For the second straight Winter Olympics, the National Hockey League dashed hopes for a "best on best" men's ice hockey tournament.

The NHL opted out of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games because of a funding dispute with the IOC. That upset the players, who negotiated participation in the 2022 and 2026 Winter Olympics in their latest collective bargaining agreement. But the league added a caveat to the Beijing Games decision: If there was a material interruption in the 2021-22 regular-season schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it could opt out of the Olympics again.

The omicron variant arrived and over 100 NHL games were postponed. Thus, the NHL decided to use the Olympic break to make up those games and the players were prohibited from participating again.

What does that mean for the 2022 tournament? Here's a look at the field and some familiar names that are still participating in the Olympics, as the men's preliminary round began Wednesday in Beijing.

Keep in mind that after the preliminary round, the teams are ranked 1 through 12. The top team of each group and the best second-ranked team will advance to the quarterfinals. Everyone else must play in a qualification round.

Group A

Canada

2018 finish: Defeated the Czech Republic 6-4 for the bronze, medaling for the third straight Olympics. Of course, the other two were gold medals, which reveals the subtle difference between Canada with and without NHL players on its roster.

Names you might know: Captain Eric Staal, a veteran of 1,293 games and 441 goals in the NHL. The 37-year-old made a Stanley Cup Final run with Montreal last postseason, found no takers as a free agent and decided to chase a second gold medal after winning one in 2010; forward Daniel Winnik, who played 798 games during an 11-year NHL career; and University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power, who was drafted first overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021.

Name you should know: Forward Mason McTavish, drafted third overall by the Anaheim Ducks last year. He's a pure goal scorer, but to paraphrase one memorable draft scouting report: Violence and aggression are commonplace in your typical McTavish shift.

Outlook: A good balance between players with NHL experience -- some of it lengthy -- and top prospects, Canada is the top-ranked team in the world. The team will likely go as far as goalies Devon Levi and Eddie Pasquale take it. That could be all the way to gold.

China

2018 finish: This is China's first appearance in the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament. They qualified by being the host nation.

Names you might know: Forward Brandon Yip has the most NHL experience, having played 174 games from 2009 to '14, most of them with the Colorado Avalanche.

Name you should know: Forward Spencer Foo has decidedly less NHL experience, having a four-game cup of coffee with the Calgary Flames in 2018. But he was the leading scorer (33 points) with the Kunlun Red Star, the Kontinental Hockey League franchise that was an incubator for the Chinese national team.

Outlook: Despite being the host nation, China was almost pulled from this tournament because the International Ice Hockey Federation was worried that the team would be completely embarrassed on home ice. That could still happen to this combination of mainland China players and international imports, but the NHL's opt-out means China has a chance to at least be competitive in pool play. Anything more than that would be a miracle on ice.

Germany

2018 finish: Lost 4-3 in overtime to the Olympic Athletes From Russia to earn an Olympic silver medal, the nation's first medal in men's ice hockey since earning bronze in the 1976 Innsbruck Games.

Names you might know: Forward Tobias Rieder played 478 games in the NHL, most of them with the Arizona Coyotes. He last appeared in 2020-21 with the Buffalo Sabres; defenseman Korbinian Holzer played 206 games in the NHL, the majority of them with the Anaheim Ducks; winger Tom Kuhnhackl won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017; and forward Dominik Kahun left the NHL after 2021 to play for Bern SC in the Swiss league, where he has 41 points in 37 games. Kahun is one of the more explosive offensive players for Germany.

Name you should know: Goalie Mathias Niederberger of Eisbaren Berlin appears to have taken the starting goalie job from 36-year-old Danny aus den Birken, who was named most outstanding goaltender in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Niederberger posted a .929 save percentage at the last IIHF world championships.

Outlook: The biggest change for the Germans was behind the bench, where coach Marco Sturm stepped down after winning Olympic silver to pursue his dream of becoming an NHL coach as an assistant with the Los Angeles Kings. Toni Söderholm takes over as head coach for the fifth-ranked team in the world. With strong goaltending, they could challenge for a medal again if their offense doesn't go kaput.

United States