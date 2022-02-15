Simone Biles, the most accomplished American gymnast in history, revealed she has a new piece of hardware for her large collection: An engagement ring.

Biles, 24, announced her engagement to Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens on social media Tuesday.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote in the caption on Instagram, adding, "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ"

"Woke up this morning with a fiancé," Owens said on Instagram of the Valentine's Day engagement.

Both Biles and Owens' posts show off the moment he got down on one knee, as well as a picture of him lifting her up.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist met Owens, 26, via social media in early 2020.

"He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later," Biles told the Wall Street Journal in July 2021.

Biles most recently won a silver medal with the U.S. team and a bronze in beam at the Tokyo Olympics. She withdrew midway through the team competition, citing her mental health, and then withdrew from all of the individual events until she returned to compete in balance beam.

In August, Biles said she was uncertain about what's next for her competitively -- including a potential bid for the 2024 Paris Games.

In her career, Biles has won seven Olympic medals and 25 World Championship medals.