TAMPERE, Finland -- Defending champion Finland produced a five-goal final period to rout newcomer Hungary 7-1 at the ice hockey world championship on Friday.

A third victory in five games moved co-host Finland to third place in Group A behind the United States and Sweden. The top four in each eight-team group advances to the quarterfinals.

Mikko Rantanen, who contributed three assists for a tournament total of seven, has yet to score after 55 goals for his Colorado Avalanche in the NHL regular season.

Germany beat Austria 4-2 after a slow start to record a second straight win in Group A.

In Riga, co-host Latvia edged another newcomer Slovenia 3-2 in Group B, and Kazakhstan prevailed over Slovakia 4-3 in a shootout.