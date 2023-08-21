FIBA World Cup 2023: Schedule, news, Australian Boomers roster

As Australia prepares for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, so should you.

There's plenty of hype surrounding the team ahead of this tournament to be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia -- and rightly so. In 2021, the Boomers broke through for their first ever international medal when winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

But more history is on the line. Australia are still in search of their first men's medal at a World Cup and, with a squad boasting nine players currently on NBA rosters, they should be confident of besting the fourth-placed finish from 2019.

Veterans Patty Mills and Joe Ingles headline the 12-man roster, but youngsters such as Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels, and Josh Green inject a further element of excitement.

The Boomers aren't without their headaches, either, after Jock Landale was ruled out of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury in the warmup game win over South Sudan.

Australia will play Finland, Germany, and Japan in the first round of the Group Phase as part of Group E, beginning Aug. 25.

How to watch Australia

The FIBA Men's World Cup 2023 begins on Friday Aug. 25, when the Boomers meet Finland in their tournament opener LIVE on ESPN at 6pm AEST.

In total, ESPN will broadcast over 100 hours of LIVE international basketball with every game of the tournament live across ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

With the tournament being hosted in our region of the world, Aussie viewers will enjoy primetime international basketball every day of the tournament.

ESPN will again provide FIBA Minis and full game replays available On Demand -- ensuring basketball fans experience the biggest FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup Australia has ever seen.

Who gets out of this year's Group of Death? We look at the matchups of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Read more.

World Cup News

Josh Giddey. Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Boomers roster

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Patty Mills, Atlanta Hawks

Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks

Chris Goulding, Melbourne United

Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans

Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks

Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers

Joe Ingles, Orlando Magic

Xavier Cooks, Washington Wizards

Jack White, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nick Kay, Shimane Susanoo Magic

Duop Reath

Australian Boomers schedule

Warmup games

Australia 97, Venezuela 41

Australia 86, Brazil 90

Australia 88, South Sudan 67

Australia 78, France 74

Australia vs. Georgia - Tuesday, Aug. 22

FIBA Men's World Cup Group Phase

Group E

Aug. 25 vs. Finland, 6:00 p.m AEST

Aug. 27 vs. Germany, 6:30 p.m. AEST

Aug. 29 vs. Japan, 9:10 p.m. AEST

Full FIBA Men's World Cup schedule

All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

First round

Aug. 25

Angola vs. Italy, 6 p.m AEST

Finland vs. Australia, 6 p.m. AEST

Mexico vs. Montenegro, 6:45 p.m. AEST

Latvia vs. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m. AEST

Dominican Republic vs. Philippines, 10 p.m. AEST

Germany vs. Japan, 10:10 p.m. AEST

Egypt vs. Lithuania, 10:30 p.m. AEST

Canada vs. France, 11:30 p.m. AEST

Aug. 26

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, 6 p.m. AEST

Cape Verde vs. Georgia, 6 p.m. AEST

Jordan vs. Greece, 6:45 p.m. AEST

Iran vs. Brazil, 7:45 p.m. AEST

Slovenia vs. Venezuela, 9:30 p.m. AEST

Serbia vs. China, 10 p.m. AEST

United States vs. New Zealand, 10:40 p.m. AEST

Spain vs. Cote D'Ivoire, 11:30 p.m. AEST

Aug. 27

Italy vs. Dominican Republic, 6 p.m. AEST

Australia vs. Germany, 6:30 p.m. AEST

Montenegro vs. Egypt, 6:45 p.m. AEST

Lebanon vs. Canada, 7:45 p.m. AEST

Philippines vs. Angola, 10 p.m. AEST

Japan vs. Finland, 10:10 p.m. AEST

Lithuania vs. Mexico, 10:30 p.m. AEST

France vs. Latvia, 11:30 p.m. AEST

Aug. 28

China vs. South Sudan, 6 p.m. AEST

Venezuela vs. Cape Verde, 6 p.m. AEST

New Zealand vs. Jordan, 6:45 p.m. AEST

Cote D'Ivoire vs. Iran, 7:45 p.m. AEST

Georgia vs. Slovenia, 9:30 p.m. AEST

Puerto Rico vs. Serbia, 10 p.m. AEST

Greece vs. United States, 10:40 p.m. AEST

Brazil vs. Spain, 11:30 p.m. AEST

Aug. 29

Germany vs. Finland, 5:30 p.m. AEST

Angola vs. Dominican Republic, 6 p.m. AEST

Egypt vs. Mexico, 6:45 p.m. AEST

Lebanon vs. France, 7:45 p.m. AEST

Australia vs. Japan, 9:10 p.m. AEST

Philippines vs. Italy, 10 p.m. AEST

Montenegro vs. Lithuania, 10:30 p.m. AEST

Canada vs. Latvia, 11:30 p.m. AEST

Aug. 30

South Sudan vs. Serbia, 6 p.m. AEST

Georgia vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. AEST

United States vs. Jordan, 6:40 p.m. AEST

Cote D'Ivoire vs. Brazil, 7:45 p.m. AEST

Slovenia vs. Cape Verde, 9:30 p.m. AEST

China vs. Puerto Rico, 10 p.m. AEST

Greece vs. New Zealand, 10:40 p.m. AEST

Iran vs. Spain, 11:30 p.m. AEST

Second round

Sept. 1-3

Quarterfinals

Sept. 5-6

Semifinals

Sept. 8

Finals

Sept. 10, 10:30 p.m. AEST