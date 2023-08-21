FIBA World Cup 2023: Schedule, news, Australian Boomers roster

As Australia prepares for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, so should you.
There's plenty of hype surrounding the team ahead of this tournament to be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia -- and rightly so. In 2021, the Boomers broke through for their first ever international medal when winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.
But more history is on the line. Australia are still in search of their first men's medal at a World Cup and, with a squad boasting nine players currently on NBA rosters, they should be confident of besting the fourth-placed finish from 2019.
Veterans Patty Mills and Joe Ingles headline the 12-man roster, but youngsters such as Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels, and Josh Green inject a further element of excitement.
The Boomers aren't without their headaches, either, after Jock Landale was ruled out of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury in the warmup game win over South Sudan.
Australia will play Finland, Germany, and Japan in the first round of the Group Phase as part of Group E, beginning Aug. 25.
How to watch Australia
The FIBA Men's World Cup 2023 begins on Friday Aug. 25, when the Boomers meet Finland in their tournament opener LIVE on ESPN at 6pm AEST.
In total, ESPN will broadcast over 100 hours of LIVE international basketball with every game of the tournament live across ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.
With the tournament being hosted in our region of the world, Aussie viewers will enjoy primetime international basketball every day of the tournament.
ESPN will again provide FIBA Minis and full game replays available On Demand -- ensuring basketball fans experience the biggest FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup Australia has ever seen.
Group of Death? Biggest surprises? Breaking down FIBA World Cup draw
Who gets out of this year's Group of Death? We look at the matchups of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Read more.
World Cup News
ESPN unveil talent lineup for its exclusive coverage of 2023 World Cup
Landale hurt as Boomers crush South Sudan in World Cup warmup
Nets' Ben Simmons out of Basketball World Cup to focus on rehab
Steve Kerr lauds Team USA's lineup stability after win over Greece
U.S. stomps Luka Doncic-less Slovenia in World Cup warmup game
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) won't play for Greece in FIBA World Cup
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado to miss FIBA World Cup for Puerto Rico
Boomers roster
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Patty Mills, Atlanta Hawks
Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
Chris Goulding, Melbourne United
Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans
Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks
Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
Joe Ingles, Orlando Magic
Xavier Cooks, Washington Wizards
Jack White, Oklahoma City Thunder
Nick Kay, Shimane Susanoo Magic
Duop Reath
Australian Boomers schedule
Warmup games
Australia 78, France 74
Australia vs. Georgia - Tuesday, Aug. 22
FIBA Men's World Cup Group Phase
Group E
Aug. 25 vs. Finland, 6:00 p.m AEST
Aug. 27 vs. Germany, 6:30 p.m. AEST
Aug. 29 vs. Japan, 9:10 p.m. AEST
Full FIBA Men's World Cup schedule
All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.
First round
Aug. 25
Angola vs. Italy, 6 p.m AEST
Finland vs. Australia, 6 p.m. AEST
Mexico vs. Montenegro, 6:45 p.m. AEST
Latvia vs. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m. AEST
Dominican Republic vs. Philippines, 10 p.m. AEST
Germany vs. Japan, 10:10 p.m. AEST
Egypt vs. Lithuania, 10:30 p.m. AEST
Canada vs. France, 11:30 p.m. AEST
Aug. 26
South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, 6 p.m. AEST
Cape Verde vs. Georgia, 6 p.m. AEST
Jordan vs. Greece, 6:45 p.m. AEST
Iran vs. Brazil, 7:45 p.m. AEST
Slovenia vs. Venezuela, 9:30 p.m. AEST
Serbia vs. China, 10 p.m. AEST
United States vs. New Zealand, 10:40 p.m. AEST
Spain vs. Cote D'Ivoire, 11:30 p.m. AEST
Aug. 27
Italy vs. Dominican Republic, 6 p.m. AEST
Australia vs. Germany, 6:30 p.m. AEST
Montenegro vs. Egypt, 6:45 p.m. AEST
Lebanon vs. Canada, 7:45 p.m. AEST
Philippines vs. Angola, 10 p.m. AEST
Japan vs. Finland, 10:10 p.m. AEST
Lithuania vs. Mexico, 10:30 p.m. AEST
France vs. Latvia, 11:30 p.m. AEST
Aug. 28
China vs. South Sudan, 6 p.m. AEST
Venezuela vs. Cape Verde, 6 p.m. AEST
New Zealand vs. Jordan, 6:45 p.m. AEST
Cote D'Ivoire vs. Iran, 7:45 p.m. AEST
Georgia vs. Slovenia, 9:30 p.m. AEST
Puerto Rico vs. Serbia, 10 p.m. AEST
Greece vs. United States, 10:40 p.m. AEST
Brazil vs. Spain, 11:30 p.m. AEST
Aug. 29
Germany vs. Finland, 5:30 p.m. AEST
Angola vs. Dominican Republic, 6 p.m. AEST
Egypt vs. Mexico, 6:45 p.m. AEST
Lebanon vs. France, 7:45 p.m. AEST
Australia vs. Japan, 9:10 p.m. AEST
Philippines vs. Italy, 10 p.m. AEST
Montenegro vs. Lithuania, 10:30 p.m. AEST
Canada vs. Latvia, 11:30 p.m. AEST
Aug. 30
South Sudan vs. Serbia, 6 p.m. AEST
Georgia vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. AEST
United States vs. Jordan, 6:40 p.m. AEST
Cote D'Ivoire vs. Brazil, 7:45 p.m. AEST
Slovenia vs. Cape Verde, 9:30 p.m. AEST
China vs. Puerto Rico, 10 p.m. AEST
Greece vs. New Zealand, 10:40 p.m. AEST
Iran vs. Spain, 11:30 p.m. AEST
Second round
Sept. 1-3
Quarterfinals
Sept. 5-6
Semifinals
Sept. 8
Finals
Sept. 10, 10:30 p.m. AEST