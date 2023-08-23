Kane Pitman discusses the developing chemistry between Boomers guards Josh Giddey and Patty Mills, and how well we can expect the pairing to work. (1:46)

The problem with great expectations is not just meeting them but exceeding them.

With the 2023 FIBA World Cup about to tip-off, there are just two questions almost every Australian basketball fan wants an answer to.

Just how far can this Australian squad go? And how does this team historically stack up against our previous greats?

We're only two years removed from the "Rose Gold Boomers" of the Tokyo Olympics, a team that finally fulfilled its promise and erased so many years of heartache with a bronze medal win for the ages.

The foundations of that squad will once again be the bedrock of this Boomers team, with the vanguard of Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Dante Exum, Matisse Thybulle and Nick Kay buttressed with the youth and vigour of the likes of Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels, Josh Green and Jack White.

From an NBA experience perspective, most observers agree it's our strongest representative team to date, with nine of the 12 players selected having played in the NBA at some point.

And while Jock Landale's tournament was cruelly cut short by an ankle injury before he even had a chance to flash his passport at the departure gate, there's still a wealth of experience that coach Brian Goorjian can call upon.

For Boomers stalwart David Andersen, who was part of four Olympic Games campaigns and two World Cups, this is a squad "right up there" when it comes to all-time great Australian teams.

Matisse Thybulle of the Boomers high fives Josh Giddey of the Boomers Kelly Defina/Getty Images

"It's been amazing to see basketball progress in Australia like this," Andersen said.

"I think our 2016 team was probably a little more balanced, but you look at the talent level this time, and a guy like Matthew Dellavedova was in the NBA and he didn't make the final cut.

"We previously had a lot of really good bigs, and we still do, but maybe the style we play suits this squad better now. But Jock is a pivotal piece, I played alongside him and he's a force in that big man spot.

"But losing that pivotal piece just means that other guys get the chance to step up. Jack White gets a great opportunity; they've still go loads of talent."

Brendan Joyce, who was a Boomers assistant coach at two Olympics (2004, 2008) and one World Cup (2006), says this is easily the most confident squad he's seen in his time coaching.

"I reckon if Jock (Landale) wasn't injured then it's undoubtedly our best team," Joyce said.

"But that team Andrej Lemanis took to the Olympics in 2016 was special, they should've won a medal and got so unlucky with a bad call.

"This squad is on a par with that team for sure. It's definitely the most confident Australian team I've seen."

Joyce noted the squads he was part of were more development squads, pushing the talented and exuberant youthfulness of Mills, Ingles and Andrew Bogut to earn their international bonafides and preparing them for future success.

Scoring was always an issue for the Australian teams of that era, but the Boomers now possess a plethora of options to attack opposition teams at both ends of the floor.

"We used to struggle to defend size across the board, but now we've got the likes of Josh (Giddey) and Matisse (Thybulle) and Dante (Exum), who know how to position themselves on D and really stretch teams," Joyce said.

"Matisse might be the best defender we've ever had but really, they're all great defenders on this squad and you can definitely say this is the best defensive team we've ever taken to a World Cup or Olympics."

Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

The Boomers have never been World Cup medallists, falling just short at the last tournament, dropping the bronze medal game to France after an epic, agonising defeat to Spain in the semi-finals.

That double-overtime loss to the eventual champions still hurts senior members of the squad, as the Boomers felt a gold medal was there for the taking in the final against a veteran Argentina squad that was raging against the dying of the light.

This World Cup feels a little different, with at least five teams all feeling that the gold medal is tantalisingly within reach.

Australia will need to first move past the group stage, and while Finland, Germany, and co-hosts Japan will all provide challenges of varying degrees, the Boomers will be expected to progress to the knockout rounds with less discomfort than tournaments past.

For Joyce, Australia's versatility - especially at the defensive end - is what sets this squad apart from anything previously seen, even allowing for Landale's absence.

In the warm-up games in Melbourne, Goorjian used a number of smaller lineups to mixed effect, but it showcased the Boomers' ability to send out different rotations of players depending on the matchups at hand.

Joyce also noted that even if Australia was struggling with opposition bigs, he expects Goorjian will go small just to see what happens and how opposing teams would react to the controlled chaos of a smaller, peskier lineup.

"We know Duop Reath can bang, he's solid and tough and he's shown he can mix it up already," Joyce said.

"And yes, when it comes to the medal rounds, that size can be a problem. But Goorj can also reverse that and make the matchups an issue for the opposition.

"Playing a team like Japan, we'll have to go small anyway because if you try to go big they'll punish you for it."

For Andersen, his expectations of this team haven't diminished, even with the loss of the Boomers' best big man.

"You're cutting yourself short if you're expecting anything less (than gold)," Andersen said.

"In 2016, only we truly believed we were going to win gold, now the public expects us to, that's a huge step. And we got really close then, so I can guarantee you everyone on that team is thinking about winning.

"This is such a great opportunity for them, the public expectation is for them to medal, and the development means that if NBA guys are getting cut, that can only be a good thing."

Joyce summed up the team mentality simply, saying that the Boomers now have the chance to truly do something special.

"We've medalled once, let's go win another one."