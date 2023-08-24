State of play: Stopping Lauri key for Boomers against Finland

Okinawa, JAPAN -- The Australian Boomers' first game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup couldn't come soon enough.

That's because the lead-up to these games has already been a hell of a journey.

There were two weeks of training camp, five warmup games, a tournament-ending injury to a starter, and a North Korean missile scare (not a joke).

All of that has led up to Friday evening, where the Boomers -- who've already gone through the fire -- face a Finland team that's led by one of the best players in the World Cup, within a group that head coach Brian Goorjian thinks is the toughest in the tournament.

'Head of the dog': Guarding Markkanen

The first step in achieving success against Finland is to stop Lauri Markkanen, the NBA All-Star who enters the tournament as one of its most potent, versatile scoring threats.

The 7-footer is coming off a career year with the Utah Jazz, and is what Goorjian called the 'head of the dog' on a Finnish team that's looked formidable over its warmup schedule.

"He's a centrepiece," Goorjian said.

"They've got a guy who they play off who's key for them. The defensive philosophy is to go after the head of the dog. You've gotta do something there."

The Boomers need to stop Lauri Markkanen. Pedja Milosavljevic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nick Kay is one of Australia's biggest and most reliable defenders, so there's a good chance we see him as a primary matchup for Markkanen, but the Boomers can throw multiple bodies at him. Xavier Cooks has good size and mobility -- so does Duop Reath and even Jack White -- while Josh Green and Matisse Thybulle, while undersized relative to Markkanen, could cause issues for him with their activity.

It'll be a team effort on Markkanen, who led Finland to a seventh-place finish at the 2022 EuroBasket, but the 26-year-old understands the multitude of defensive lineups and schemes that Australia could throw at him.

"Expecting a tough game; athletic team," Markkanen said of the Boomers.

"They can play a lot of different lineups: go small and really be active on the defensive end; they play the passing lanes. We obviously know they have great defenders, so we've gotta be prepared for that. Just working through our offence, we don't have to invent the wheel again. We have a good playbook that we run; we've made some slight adjustments to it, we might get a bit more open looks, but it's really execution.

"It's really just executing our stuff really well, then obviously being prepared for their main defenders and their activity off the ball."

Finland head coach, Lassi Tuovi, echoed Markkanen's thoughts on what to expect from the Boomers.

"We play one of the best teams in the world, so you can expect that they play team defence against Lauri and everybody else too," Tuovi said. "Any team in this tournament will try to slow us down, make [us play] half court offence, and get the ball movement as much as possible. I guess those are the things tomorrow, what we can expect."=

For Australia, though, there's still a level of respect for Finland's non-NBA players. Around Markkanen is a high-volume, high-efficiency three-point shooting team - that's also extremely well-coached by Tuovi, who's recently been on NBL radars - so loading up on the All-Star comes with its challenges.

"Totally respectful for the others," Goorjian said.

"Playing him as hard and tough as we possibly can, but a respect for the perimeter shooters and the other guys on the floor. That balance is something we've had an opportunity to work on for two days. It's not all him and forget about the other guys. They're good."

How Mills plans to get back into rhythm

The Boomers have already gone through a decent bout of adversity this month. The big one was losing Jock Landale to a tournament-ending ankle injury in a warmup game in Melbourne. One of the smaller hurdles - though it didn't feel like it at the time - was getting back to sleep after a 4am, Okinawa-wide emergency alert told everyone on the island that North Korea had launched a missile; the rocket was a failed satellite launch that ended up somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.

One of the most pressing things going into the Boomers' World Cup opener, though, is the form of Patty Mills.

The Boomers' co-captain and one of its most reliable performers over the course of the past decade, Mills shot 6-of-34 from three-point land over the course of Australia's first four warmup games - a boxscore for their fifth exhibition game against Georgia wasn't made available - which is well under the combo guard's usual percentages, especially in international play.

Patty Mills is looking to build into the World Cup. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

A lot of it can come down to Mills just missing open looks you'd expect him to make - and there's trust things will average out over time - but there's also an element of the 35-year-old still learning how to most effectively play alongside Josh Giddey, who's been given a significant amount of ball-handling responsibilities with a team with some new faces.

"Reps," Mills said on Thursday evening, of how he plans to find his rhythm with a team that has a lot of new faces. "Just like anything.

"It's a little bit different with Jock being out. The style we're playing now is confident, it's fast, it's athletic. The guys that we have in the locker room, who step on the floor, are there to make an impact. I think it's one of those things: we'll get better as we play each game. It's all about reps and finding it as you go.

"My comment about being a pro and being able to adjust and adapt on the fly is a real thing. Especially to be able to do it in a World Cup, major tournament like this, is especially important. Feeling the game, understanding back to FIBA type play again, time and score, all of that, it just comes down to reps and feel, and doing what you've always done for so long."

There's a level of trust that Mills will find his flow sooner than later; he was the Boomers' leading scorer at the 2019 World Cup and 2021 Tokyo Olympics, so he's as proven as anyone on this stage.

After some shooting struggles early in the Boomers' warmup game schedule, Mills hit the go-ahead bucket in a tough-fought exhibition win over France earlier in the week; progress-of-a-kind that he's working his way back into form.

"We've learned a lot about ourselves in each and every game," Mills said.

"At the end of the day, we're professionals, and being able to adapt on the fly is something we have to be able to do. It's a major tournament; these are the things you're gonna need to do to be able to be the last team standing."

A full bill of health

For the first time in this campaign, the Boomers will go into a game with 12 players available to play.

Granted, a part of that is because of Landale's ankle injury ruling him out of the tournament, but it's a welcome sign for Goorjian and co.

Josh Green (ankle) was among three players who came with the team under some sort of injury cloud -- along with Chris Goulding (knee) and Nick Kay (head) -- but confirmed he's "ready to go" for Australia's matchup with Finland. Goulding was impressive in Australia's final warmup game vs Georgia on Tuesday, hitting three three-pointers en route to 13 points, so he's also a significant returnee for Goorjian's team.

Josh Green has been declared healthy. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

"Everybody here's healthy, and everybody's here and ready to go and on point," Goorjian said.

"We've got a blueprint of how we need to play, and everybody understands what we need to do in order to win that gold medal. There's no excuses; everybody's healthy and everybody's ready to go. We've got the blueprint we feel we need for success.

Over the Boomers' warmup games he's been part of, Green has started but, because he hasn't gotten the same amount of repetitions with the group as some of the team's other wing players, his role going into Friday's game is uncertain. Regardless, the 22-year-old is confident he'll still be able to make his usual impact.

"It's part of my game and whatnot, I'm an energy guy," Green told ESPN.

"I strive off energy. For me, coming into the game, I haven't got a lot of reps, but I've been watching a lot of film on the team. I know the arts I can help out the team, and how I can help get them going. I'm looking forward to it. I played my first game against South Sudan; I'm happy I got the cobwebs out in those games; looking forward, I'll be ready to go."