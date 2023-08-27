Patty Mills and Josh Giddey led the way for Australia as they swept away Finland 98-72. (3:12)

OKINAWA, Japan -- Germany's Franz Wagner has been ruled out of Sunday's FIBA World Cup game against the Australian Boomers, he told ESPN.

Wagner, the Orlando Magic wing and one of Germany's most prolific players, suffered a left ankle injury in the fourth quarter of his team's World Cup opening win against Japan.

The German Basketball Federation initially listed Wagner as day-to-day, but he told ESPN on Sunday afternoon that he won't play against Australia in their First Group Phase matchup.

Wagner, who turned 22 on Sunday, was wearing a moon boot.

It's a significant blow for Germany, with the 6'10 wing emerging as one of the country's brightest young stars. He was their second-leading scorer at the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket.

Wagner was the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, named to the All-Rookie First Team as a member of the Magic. He averaged 18.6 points per game over the 2022-23 NBA season.

Both Australia and Germany enter Sunday's game 1-0 at the World Cup, with the winner of the contest likely to emerge as the leader of Group E, as the second group phase approaches.

The Boomers are coming off a blowout win over Finland.