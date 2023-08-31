World Cup preview: Boomers must slow down Luka in Tokyo rematch

Josh Giddey speaks after the Boomers got back on track with a win over Japan, with a showdown against Slovenia and Mavericks star Luka Doncic next. (2:57)

OKINAWA, Japan -- The Australian Boomers' Japanese tour of must-win games started off with a bang against the home nation, but now moves on to what will probably be one of the marquee games of the 2023 FIBA World Cup thus far.

There's no room for error for the Boomers, and even winning every game might not save them; we'll explain shortly. That's because next up is a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal game: a blockbuster matchup against Luka Dončić's Slovenia.

Slovenia is undefeated, largely on the back of Dončić's play, and are the Boomers' first hurdle in the second round of the World Cup, with a spot in the quarterfinals up for grabs.

The Boomers finished their first round play with a 2-1 record -- falling to Germany in their second game -- so they enter the second round as the third-placed team in Group K, making Friday's matchup with Slovenia another do-or-die game for Brian Goorjian's group.

Slow down Luka... obviously

This one isn't rocket science.

Dončić has been the most productive player in the World Cup thus far, averaging 30 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists over Slovenia's three wins. He's the crux of everything Aleksander Sekulić's team does on the offensive end; it's a lot of Dončić coming off on-balls, attacking switches, shooting stepback threes, and throwing whip passes across the floor.

There's a balance between how important the individual defender is on Dončić, versus how the team guards him in general, but there's no denying the significance of the point of attack and Australia has some elite options in that regard. Josh Green is Dončić's teammate in Dallas and will likely get the first crack at him, while Matisse Thybulle is also considered one of basketball's elite defenders.

Will Australia be able to stop Luka Doncic? Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

"We know who Luka is, and how good of a player he is," Green said, following Australia's win over Japan. "But, at the end of the day, we're gonna do our work and make sure we do our film, and we're gonna follow the game plan. There's history, but that's in the past. It's about what's gonna happen on Friday, and I think we'll be ready to go."

Josh Giddey echoed Green's sentiments: "He carries a heavy load for Slovenia, so a lot of our game plan is gonna revolve around him, just like it did with Lauri [Markkanen] and Yuta [Watanabe] tonight," he told ESPN.

"We've had the opportunity to play against these teams where they have a superstar or an NBA player, so Luka is obviously on a different level, but we've got Josh Green, Matisse [Thybulle] -- those types of guys -- for that job. We'll be ready for it. Just one game at a time, and keep moving forward."

Dončić is one of the most interesting players in the world to guard. He's actually only shooting it at 24 percent from beyond the arc in this tournament thus far, because he takes a lot of contested looks, usually off step-backs.

Where he kills you is his ability to draw fouls and get to the free throw line -- he leads the World Cup with 14.7 free throw attempts a game -- and how he creates advantages in order to get his teammates open looks. Slovenia is one of the tournament's leaders in three-point attempts at 31.7 a game and, while they've only hit on 34.7 percent of them, the Boomers don't want the likes of Klemen Prepelič or Aleksej Nikolić -- both extremely effective spot-up shooters -- to find a rhythm from downtown.

"We have the roster to guard them," Boomers legend, Andrew Bogut, told ESPN.

"You know that if Luka's shooting low 40s, 30 percent, and has a four or five assist game, you're gonna win; as simple as that. I think we have the bodies in Green and Thybulle to throw at him. The question's gonna be foul trouble; if those two guys get in foul trouble, then I think we're in some trouble. I'd hate to see Patty guarding Luka and they bring him down to the block, and then Joey obviously not moving the way he was once, it'd be a tough ask for him.

"We have the length and bodies, and you just have to make sure Luka works for it. If we can just get him one of those games where he's 11-for-25 or something like that, and has four or five assists, I think we'll be in good stead."

Slovenia likes to slow things down and play a lot in the half-court -- not dissimilar to the way the Mavericks operate with Dončić at the helm -- so stops are unbelievably important. Being able to get rebounds and run could emerge as one of the Boomers' big advantages in this one; not only are they deeper from a talent perspective, but they have a significant athleticism edge on Slovenia.

Tokyo revenge?

It's still difficult to tell whether the history of these two teams matching up will have any sort of effect on this game.

The Boomers walked away from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a win over Slovenia, and bronze medals around their necks, and a heap of those players will be involved in Friday's matchup.

Dončić, Mike Tobey, and Zoran Dragić were among those who played in that game for Slovenia, while the Boomers are still culturally led by Patty Mills and Joe Ingles. But, multiple rotation pieces for the Boomers don't have that same context; Giddey wasn't there, nor was Xavier Cooks, and Green was the 12th man on Australia's team.

Sekulić noted as much in his postgame press conference on Wednesday, and is well aware of the challenge the Boomers will present.

"They're one of the teams that will compete for a medal," the Slovenian head coach said. "They have the athleticism and experience -- I think nine NBA players -- so it's going to be a very interesting game. I'm looking forward to this game."

As for the idea of hearkening back to that bronze medal game, Bogut drew a corollary between Slovenia and one of his Boomers teams in the past, with regard to how a group may rebound from that sort of heartbreak.

"I feel like, with the bronze medal game, they were us in 2019," Bogut said.

"They came off a semifinal and I don't think they came out with all the energy to win a bronze; I think that's how we were when we lost to Spain [in 2019], so deflated from that and just went out there and played okay against France but still reeling about the Spain game.

"I think Slovenia were in the same boat [in Tokyo], and I think the Boomers took advantage of that. Is Slovenia gonna remember that and everything that transpired?"

Do we see more starting lineup changes?

Green replacing Thybulle in the starting lineup ahead of the Boomers' game against Japan always seemed likely, and the outcome was as expected. Things flowed better and, perhaps more important, the Mavericks guard got good, high-level reps with the starters going into this Slovenia game.

Do we see any more, though?

The last time the Boomers faced a really elite perimeter creator was their loss to Germany, where Dennis Schröder took advantage of Australia's switching lineups. If the Boomers go back to that sort of gameplan, then there's a school of thought that would suggest replacing Nick Kay with Xavier Cooks at the four-spot.

Josh Green of Australia. Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Cooks is significantly more mobile defensively, so switching with him on the floor doesn't create significant advantages for the opposition. The Boomers could just choose to hedge aggressively on those Dončić ball screens, and Kay has the ability to do that and recover quite effectively. Do we see Cooks and Kay out there together, even though Duop Reath has shown some level of rim protection?

There's a feeling that Goorjian and co. are happy with the starters as currently situated, but the depth of this Australian team does foster some interesting decisions that may have to be made down the line in the World Cup.

"They have a lot of different lineups," Bogut said. "They went to Reath and [Xavier Cooks] at times, and I think they can do that because Reath's shooting some pretty good clips from three. That negates X's ability not to shoot the three-ball.

"I think he's definitely played into some big minutes. You can even go with Kay in stretches with X with the way things are going. I think it's a really good balance. That's what the Boomers are trying to figure out.

"Goorj still has that Rubik's cube out; we still don't know: what's the lineup right now? We still don't know. It's a good thing and a bad thing. Three minutes left, one-point game, what's the lineup we're going to? I don't think there's an answer to that yet."

How to top the group, and why four is the magic number

Now, here's the scary thing. Winning both games in Group K doesn't guarantee a spot in the quarterfinals.

If Australia loses to Slovenia, then their quarterfinals hopes are over; there'd be no pathway to finishing in the top-two of this new group. That part's easy to understand.

If Australia beats Slovenia -- and assuming they take care of Georgia -- then a quarterfinals berth is very likely, but not certain. The easiest scenario involves Australia defeating Slovenia on Friday, and then Germany beating Slovenia on Sunday; that would lock in Germany and Australia as the top two teams of this new group.

Assuming Australia beats Slovenia (and then Georgia), but Slovenia gets the win over Germany, then we'd have three teams tied - all would have one loss. In that instance, the head-to-head wouldn't be able to determine a top-two, so the points differential in the games played amongst those three tied teams would then decide who finishes the highest. Australia lost to Germany by three points in the first round, so making sure they defeat Slovenia by four or more points will be important; defeating Slovenia by four or more points and then defeating Georgia would guarantee a quarterfinals berth, and there's a nonzero chance the Boomers could finish atop the group in that scenario.

If three teams are tied atop the table, and also tied in points differential -- a very unlikely but not impossible circumstance -- then it'll come down to the highest number of points scored in the games among those tied teams.