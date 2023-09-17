EUGENE, Ore. -- Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay broke the world record in the 5,000 meters at the Prefontaine Classic track and field meet on Sunday, running it in in 14:00.21.

Tsegay bested the record of 14:05.20 set by Kenya's Faith Kipyegon earlier this year in Paris. Tsegay's finish was nearly 12 seconds better than her personal best. Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was runner-up in 14:05.92.

The Prefontaine Classic, normally run in late May, was this year's final stop on the international Diamond League circuit. The 32 champions crowned during the two-day meet at Eugene's Hayward Field were set to earn $30,000 apiece.