Britain's Beth Potter won her first world title and a coveted slot in the 2024 Olympics after surging on the run to win the women's triathlon World Championship Finals in Spain on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was a touch off the pace during the swim and bike sections but delivered a great run to take gold ahead of fellow Briton Kate Waugh.

France's Cassandre Beaugrand completed the podium as she edged out Germany's Lisa Tertsch, who was forced to serve a 15-second penalty.

Potter's title came on the back of a remarkable season, following an opening series win and now qualifying for her second Olympic Games having raced over 10,000 meters on the track in Rio de Janeiro.

She finished top of the overall standings with 4,559 points, ahead of the French duo of Beaugrand (4,411) and Emma Lombardi (3,793).

"This has a been a dream season, and I'm lost for words," Potter said. "The Olympics in Paris was the goal, and winning the world championships is a bonus.

"I wasn't going too good on the swim and bike so had to work harder. I felt better throughout the race, backed myself, believed in my training and was good on the run."