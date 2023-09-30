HANGZHOU, China -- North Korean weightlifter Ri Song-gum set a world record in the women's 49-kilogram division at the Asian Games, lifting a combined 216 kilograms (476.2 pounds) as the event started with a bang Saturday.

Ri, who lifted 92 kilograms in the snatch and 124 kilograms in the clean and jerk, eclipsed the previous mark of 215 kilograms set by China's Jiang Huihua during the world championships in Saudi Arabia three weeks ago.

Jiang took silver with a combined weight of 213 kilograms, with Thailand's Thanyathon Sukcharoen claiming the bronze medal with 199 kilograms.

The 25-year-old Ri's triumph came five years after she won gold in the 48-kilogram category at the Jakarta Asian Games. That category no longer exists.

It was North Korea's fourth gold medal of the games, with An Chang-ok winning two women's gymnastics titles and the nation taking a women's team title in shooting.