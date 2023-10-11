Some of the United States' top marathon runners are meeting with USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel on Thursday in hopes of changing the noon start time for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials over concerns about the heat in Orlando, Florida.

Nearly 100 runners signed a Sept. 15 letter to USATF that outlined concerns for the "increased risk to athletes' health prompted by a noon start time," at the Feb. 3 race, according to Citius Mag. The athletes want more favorable conditions in order to run faster Olympic qualifying times.

"This past February, there was not a single day with a recorded high temperature lower than 70 degrees, and all had high humidity," the marathon runners wrote. "In 2023, the average daily high temperature was 78 degrees with many days in reaching the high 80s.

"The race location and planned start time nearly assures perilously hot and humid weather and conditions with full sun exposure; conditions the likes under which elite marathoning racing is never contested."

The men's race is set to start at 12:10 p.m. and the women at 12:20.

"Max is open to these types of conversations with athletes," Jared Ward, a member of USATF's Athletes Advisory Committee, said in a release. "We're going to need him to step in here to make this happen. It's important."