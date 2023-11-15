Open Extended Reactions

The start time of the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials marathon in Orlando, Florida, has been moved to 10 a.m. ET from its original planned noon start over runners' heat concerns, USA Track and Field said Wednesday.

Some of the United States' top marathon runners had met with USATF CEO Max Siegel in October in hopes of changing the start time of the Feb. 3 race.

"In collaboration and consultation with feedback from the athletes regarding concerns around weather conditions, it has been agreed that the start time for the event will be moved to 10:00 a.m. ET," USATF said in a statement. "The earlier start time will help provide an improved experience for athletes, spectators, and event staff, ensuring the comfort and safety of all involved."

USATF said it would have contingency plans in place to make further adjustments based on the projected weather for the race.

Nearly 100 runners signed a Sept. 15 letter to USATF that outlined concerns for the increased risk to athletes' health prompted by a noon start time.

Reuters contributed to this report.