Five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah has split with coach Shanikie Osbourne, according to her management company, less than a year before she defends her 100- and 200-meter titles in Paris.

Thompson-Herah's agency, Andi Sports Management, said in a statement that the split was a result of a "breakdown in negotiations on a compensation package" sought by Osbourne.

"The package proposed by the former coach; by any measure of what is the norm for such services; was extremely excessive and without any flexibility to negotiate by the other party," the agency said. "Collectively, we had no choice but to seek the services of another coach."

Osbourne could not be reached immediately for comment.

The agency said the process of finding the Jamaican sprinter a new coach had begun.

"With the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France fast approaching, Mrs Thompson-Herah is fully focused on her preparations for the season and the defense of her Olympic titles," it said.

Thompson-Herah, 31, became the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic sprint doubles when she retained her 100 and 200 titles in Tokyo in 2021. She capped a memorable Games with gold in the 4x100-meter relay.

In 2021, she became the second-fastest woman of all time in the 100 meters, behind world-record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner.