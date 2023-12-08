Open Extended Reactions

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- Zach DiGregorio and Sean Hollander gave the U.S. its first luge World Cup doubles gold medal in nearly 18 years on Friday, winning the opening race of the season at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

DiGregorio and Hollander had the second-fastest time in both heats and finished in 1 minute, 27.630 seconds. That was 0.052 seconds better than the Austrian sled of Thomas Steu and Wolfgang Kindl, who had the lead after Run 1 but had just the seventh-best time in the second heat.

It was the first win for a U.S. sled in the last 184 World Cup men's doubles races, going back to Dec. 9, 2005 - when Mark Grimmette and Brian Martin got the last of their 11 World Cup wins.

The World Cup luge circuit is in Lake Placid this weekend for the first time since 2009. Chris Mazdzer, the 2018 Olympic men's silver medalist for the U.S., will take the final run of his career in the men's sprint race there on Saturday.