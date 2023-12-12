Open Extended Reactions

Team USA will play two showcase games in London at O2 Arena ahead of the Paris Olympics next summer, USA Basketball announced Tuesday.

The senior national team will play South Sudan on July 20 and then face Germany on July 22.

South Sudan was one of the basketball stories of the year as it improbably qualified for the Olympics at the World Cup with a team made up largely of refugees from the war-torn nation. Germany is the reigning world champion and beat the Americans in the World Cup semifinals in Manila, Philippines, in September.

"As a young and developing program, South Sudan Basketball recognizes and appreciates the significance of each stage of our progress. We accept this invitation as a welcome opportunity to compete at an elite level," South Sudan Basketball president Luol Deng said. "The USA Basketball Showcase will be a valued addition to our preparation for Paris."

Both games will be played at 8 p.m. in London, 3 p.m. ET. It is the first time Team USA will have played in the British capital since winning gold at the 2012 Olympics.

"Facing South Sudan and Germany will provide optimal training opportunities as we prepare to defend our gold medal in Paris and we are thrilled to host them next summer," USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said in a statement.

Team USA coach Steve Kerr will hold a training camp in early July in Las Vegas, and the team will play at least one showcase game there, as has been the tradition. The 12-member team is expected to be named before camp begins in June.