Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, Aliyah Boston and four Las Vegas Aces stars headline USA Basketball's 18-person roster for its upcoming training camp ahead of the 2024 FIBA women's Olympic qualifying tournament.

The training camp will take place Feb. 2-4 at Barclays Center in New York. A 12-person team will then be determined for the Olympic qualifying tournament, which runs from Feb. 8-11 in Antwerp, Belgium.

The United States women's team already qualified for the Paris Olympics by virtue of winning the FIBA World Cup in the fall of 2022. The team has won seven consecutive Olympic gold medals dating to 1996.

Taurasi is hoping to make it to Paris and win a sixth Olympic gold medal, having played at each since 2004. Griner, a two-time Olympian, could represent the U.S. in a major competition for the first time following her 10-month detainment in Russia in 2022.

The training camp roster is rounded out by fellow 5x5 Olympians Ariel Atkins, Napheesa Collier, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson, plus 3x3 Olympians Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

Chelsea Gray, Wilson, Plum and Young are coming off winning a second consecutive WNBA title with the Aces.

Kahleah Copper, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Alyssa Thomas -- all of whom helped the U.S. win gold at the 2022 World Cup -- will also be part of the training camp, as will reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Boston, Rhyne Howard and Arike Ogunbowale.