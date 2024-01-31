PARIS -- Handball player Benoît Kounkoud, who was part of the France team that won the European championship last week, was in police custody Wednesday after he was accused of trying to rape a woman, a Paris prosecutor said.

Kounkoud, 26, was arrested early Tuesday in Paris after a woman accused him of trying to rape her in a night club during a party involving lots of alcohol, the prosecutor said in a statement.

After beating Denmark in the European championship final on Sunday in Cologne, Germany, the French team had returned home on Monday and was received by President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

France is one of the favorites in handball at the Paris Olympics this summer, when the host country is hoping to be in the top five of the medals table.

Kounkoud plays for Polish club Kielce, having previously had a stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

The French handball federation said it would not comment on the accusations but that it is determined to fight against all forms of violence.