MILAN -- More than 100 people turned up to protest the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics on Saturday, despite the inclement weather.

Around 150 people gathered in the pouring rain outside the construction site for the Olympic Village in Milan. Many held banners and placards against what organizers of the protest called "the most unsustainable Games ever."

One sign was in the shape of the Olympic logo of five rings, with the words "concreting," "gentrification," "greenwashing," "privatization" and "eviction" written in the circles.

Each of the circles was later smashed.

The march was organized by the Comitato Insostenibili Olimpiadi (Unsustainable Olympics Committee) against the rising costs and environmental damage, with less than two years until the start of the Games.

Organizers said that as well as the cost of the much-debated bobsled track in Cortina and other construction work, the mountains were being destroyed as hundreds of trees were being cut down.

They railed against the decision to rebuild the century-old track in Cortina, "spending more than 100 million euros of public money on a sport that is practiced by only 20 people in the whole of Italy."