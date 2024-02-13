Open Extended Reactions

Mike Thibault, Kara Lawson and Joni Taylor will serve as assistant coaches for the women's national team as it goes for gold this summer at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, USA Basketball announced Tuesday.

The assistants, who will serve under head coach Cheryl Reeve, were selected by the USA Basketball women's national team committee and represent the same staff that helped Team USA win gold at the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Australia.

"After winning the gold in Sydney, it's exciting to have Mike, Kara and Joni once again joining Cheryl and the USA Women's National Team for the 2024 Paris Olympics," USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said in a statement. "Our staff has decades of diverse coaching experience and I'm looking forward to watching them lead our women's team with the goal of winning an eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal."

Thibault -- an assistant on the 2008 Olympic team -- is the winningest coach in WNBA history. He retired in 2022 and currently serves as general manager of the Washington Mystics. Lawson and Taylor, meanwhile, are both currently coaching at the collegiate level, at Duke and Texas A&M, respectively.

Lawson was a 2008 Olympic gold medalist on Team USA and coached the USA's 3x3 team to an Olympic gold in Tokyo. Taylor guided the 2023 USA women's under-19 national team to gold last year at the U19 World Cup.

After qualifying for Paris with its gold medal finish at the 2022 World Cup, the U.S. national team will go for its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal and 11th overall. The team's roster will be named in the coming months.