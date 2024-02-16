Six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy said on Friday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The former team GB track cyclist, 47, revealed his diagnosis in a post on Instagram, saying that he had hoped to have kept the matter private, but that his "hand has been forced."

"I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point," Hoy said.

Sir Chris Hoy won one gold medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, three more at the 2008 Games in Beijing before earning another gold as well as a silver at the Games in London 2012. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

"I'm currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. I'd like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care.

"For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced. Whilst I'm thankful for any support, I'd like to deal with this privately.

"My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now."

"I'm optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I'm truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult.

"However, I currently feel fine -- I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal.

"It's an exciting year of work ahead, not least with the Paris Olympics in July. I can't wait to get stuck in, have fun and share it with you all."