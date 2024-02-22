ELDORET, Kenya -- Hundreds of mourners on Thursday accompanied the casket of marathon world-record holder Kelvin Kiptum on its way to his home village, where the young star who dreamed of breaking the race's storied two-hour barrier will be laid to rest.

Singing hymns and holding hands, mourners walked alongside the convoy carrying Kiptum's flower-lined casket as it departed a morgue in the western Kenyan city of Eldoret for his village of Chepsamo.

Kiptum, 24, was killed alongside his coach Gervais Hakizimana earlier this month when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving in Kenya's Rift Valley and crashed into a tree. The pathologist's report said Kiptum died of head injuries.

Kiptum had run only three marathons, but each was among the fastest seven times ever recorded. He set the world record at the Chicago Marathon in October in 2 hours, 35 seconds, eclipsing the 2:01:09 run by compatriot Eliud Kipchoge in 2022.

He had hoped to break two hours in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in April and was expected to make his Olympic debut in Paris this year in what could have been his first head-to-head matchup with Kipchoge.

The casket will travel about 50 miles on its way from Eldoret to Chepsamo, where Kiptum worked as a livestock herder before becoming a professional runner. He will be buried Friday.

Kiptum is survived by his wife and two young children. Kenyan President William Ruto ordered a house to be built for the family.