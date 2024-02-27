The U.S. Center for SafeSport reported to Congress that U.S. Ski and Snowboard did not interfere in SafeSport's investigation into allegations of sexual assault against former head coach Peter Foley, despite the actions of a former board member.

"We respect the important role the Center plays in protecting U.S. athletes, and have fully supported its investigation in this matter," USSS said in a statement to ESPN. "U.S. Ski & Snowboard is and will remain an organization that prioritizes the safety, health and well-being of its athletes and staff."

A summary of the report, published on SafeSport's website Monday evening, states that a board member did contact two of the women who filed reports against Foley, but SafeSport did not find a preponderance of evidence that the board member had done so in an "official capacity" rather than as "a personal friend."

ESPN first reported in March 2022 that Lisa Kosglow, a former Olympian and USSS board member, called Olympic bronze medalist Rosey Fletcher and former U.S. Snowboard athlete Erin O'Malley at Foley's request after allegations of sexual misconduct against him surfaced on social media during the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

SafeSport suspended Kosglow for "abuse of process" and "failure to report" in August 2023 following a 17-month investigation. She has appealed the decision.

Kosglow resigned from the board in March 2022, one day after ESPN reported on her alleged interference.

Kosglow has not responded to ESPN's requests for comment.

USSS general counsel Allison Pitt was also accused of interference by some of the women who filed reports against Foley. In its report, SafeSport found that an employee did conduct an HR investigation into Foley but "promptly reported information gathered" to SafeSport, and "no evidence of tangible interference" was found.

SafeSport began looking into the interference allegations while investigating Foley's behavior during his 28 years as U.S. Snowboard's head coach, during which time the men's and women's teams won a combined 35 Olympic medals.

Foley appealed SafeSport's August 2023 decision to ban him from participating in any Olympic and Paralympic activity at any level for 10 years. An arbitrator upheld Foley's suspension on Feb. 15.