PARIS -- A bag containing a computer and two memory sticks with data about the Paris Olympics has been lost by a city hall engineer and may have been stolen, the Paris prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

A theft investigation has been handed to transport police following the incident at the city's Gare du Nord railway station Monday, the office said in a statement.

"Although he was careful to point out that his bag contained a professional USB memory stick ... it is important to specify that this stick only contained notes relating to traffic in Paris during the Olympic Games, and not on sensitive security plans," the office said.

Paris 2024 organizers declined to comment.

Some 30,000 members of the police force are expected to be used every day during the Olympics, which will be held from July 26-Aug 11.