Asian Games: Kiran Baliyan wins bronze in women's shot put

Kiran Baliyan became the first Indian track and field medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games as the 24-year-old won bronze in the women's shot put on Friday.

Kiran's effort of 17.36m, her career's second-best throw ever, saw her win her life's biggest medal yet. What makes this medal even more special is the fact that this is Kiran's first senior-level competition abroad and also her first international event in over five years.