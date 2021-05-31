PARIS -- World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said Monday he may not play at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer if no fans are allowed into the stadiums.

Djokovic told reporters at Roland Garros he is hoping to play in Japan but that any changes to spectator numbers could cause him to rethink his plans.

"I'm planning to play Olympic Games, for now," Djokovic said. "As I heard, there's going to be some crowd, local crowd from Japan only. As I understand, 20%, 30% of the capacity.

"If they change something, if there's not going to be any crowd, then I'll consider if I want to go or not. Right now I am planning to go, and I'm very excited about that."

No international fans will be allowed to attend events, and officials are still to decide whether any local fans will be permitted. An Olympic gold medal is one of the few achievements missing from Djokovic's résumé.

The 34-year-old from Serbia won the bronze medal in Beijing in 2008 but finished fourth in London in 2012, losing to eventual champion Andy Murray in the semifinals and then to Juan Martin del Potro in the bronze-medal match.

He also lost to del Potro again in the first round in Rio in 2016 but is the favorite to win the title this summer.