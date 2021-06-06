Monica Puig, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in women's tennis, announced she would be missing the upcoming Tokyo Games, as well as the remainder of the 2021 season, due to recent shoulder surgery.

"About a week ago I underwent my second shoulder surgery to repair my rotator cuff and biceps tendon and this does put me in a very difficult position and having to sit out of the Tokyo Olympics this year," said Puig in a video posted on her Instagram account Sunday. "It is very difficult, and it was with a very heavy heart I took this decision.

"Obviously my team and I are thinking long term and prolonging my career for as many years as possible and hoping to play in the Paris 2024 Olympics."

During the Rio Games in 2016, Puig became the first athlete representing Puerto Rico to win Olympic gold. She defeated Angelique Kerber 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, in the championship match.

Puig, 27, last played at the 2020 French Open, in which she lost in the first round. She underwent elbow surgery in December and announced soon afterward she would have to miss the Australian Open and the beginning of the 2020 season, but was hopeful for a "speedy recovery."

She is currently ranked No. 168.