OTOPENI, Romania -- Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen set a short course world record in the 800-meter freestyle Sunday, beating Grant Hackett's previous mark by almost three seconds.

Wiffen finished in 7 minutes, 20.46 seconds to take gold at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania. Australia's Hackett had held the record for 15 years after swimming 7:23.42 at the Victoria Championships on July 20, 2008.

France's David Aubry was second to Wiffen in 7:30.32, and bronze went to Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine in 7:31.20.

Wiffen had already won gold medals in the 400- and 1,500-meter freestyle events at the championships.