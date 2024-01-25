Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- Barely six months before the Olympics start in Paris, there is confusion about who will be at the head of the Italian swimming federation.

World Aquatics has disputed a statement issued by the Italian federation on Wednesday saying that suspended president Paolo Barelli had his appeal upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and will resume his duties.

Barelli was given a two-year suspension in September 2022 for alleged financial irregularities and lost an appeal at CAS the following year.

"World Aquatics notes with concern and regret media reports and also the claims published by the Italian Swimming Federation (FIN) that Mr. Paolo Barelli is resuming the presidency of FIN," the governing body said.

"Following a decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on 15 September 2023, Mr. Barelli remains suspended from all aquatics-related activity taking place under the auspices of World Aquatics or its members until 14 September 2024, notwithstanding more recent CAS decisions."

FIN announced on Wednesday that another appeal was upheld by CAS and Barelli would "continue, with full title and right, to preside over the Italian swimming federation."

It said CAS completely cleared Barelli of any wrongdoing. CAS has yet to publish its decision.

World Aquatics emphasized that any violation of the suspension could result in another sanction.

"Finally, the CAS decision cancels all the accusations and suspicions which ... tried to tarnish my image as a sports director and politician," the 69-year-old Barelli said. "I always had faith in the final outcome of justice."

The Olympics start on July 26 in Paris, with the first aquatics event scheduled for the following day.

"Now the Paris Games are approaching and we will be able to dive into the competition again without further waste of energy necessary to defend myself from unfounded and defamatory accusations," Barelli added.

"However, I will not fail to prosecute those who have attacked me and the federation that I am honored to preside over."