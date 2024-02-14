Open Extended Reactions

While the 2024 PLL regular season won't begin until May 31 in Albany, New York, the Championship Series is taking place this week at The St. James in Springfield, Virginia, and broadcast on the networks of ESPN.

This event will feature the top four teams from last regular season -- the Utah Archers, Philadelphia Waterdogs, Boston Cannons and California Redwoods -- playing a round-robin schedule before the semifinals and championship game.

The teams will be playing in a different format -- a 6-on-6 configuration, or "sixes" for short, which will be how the sport will be played when it returns to the Olympics in 2028.

Read on for the schedule of games, broadcast details and some quick notes on how "sixes" is different from a traditional game of field lacrosse.

Championship Series schedule

Note: All times listed are ET. Find each specific game on the PLL homepage on ESPN+.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Redwoods vs. Cannons | 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN+)

Waterdogs vs. Archers | 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Friday, Feb. 16

Redwoods vs. Waterdogs | 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN+)

Cannons vs. Archers | 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, Feb. 17

Unleashed Women's All-Star Game | 1 p.m. (ESPN+

Archers vs. Redwoods | 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Cannons vs. Waterdogs | 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, Feb. 18

Semifinal 1: TBA vs. TBA | 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Semifinal 2: TBA vs. TBA | 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Monday, Feb. 19

Championship: TBA vs. TBA | 11:30 a.m. (ESPN2/ESPN+)

How 'sixes' is different

There are no long-stick players in "sixes," and all the runners will essentially play as midfielders on a 70-by-36-meter field.

The shot clock is much shorter. At 30 seconds, it will increase the speed of the game, compared to 52 seconds in traditional PLL games, 80 seconds in NCAA men's games, 90 seconds in NCAA women's games and no shot clock in international games.

Instead of returning to midfield for a faceoff after goals, there will be quick restarts, with the goalie starting the play up again.

In traditional field lacrosse, there is a race for the sideline when a shot goes out of bounds, with the closest player awarded possession. In "sixes," possession is awarded to the defense.

For more on the rules, access the full PLL rule book here.