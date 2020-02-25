Alonso reunites with McLaren for 2020 Indy 500

Fernando Alonso will race at this year's Indy 500 with McLaren's new IndyCar team.

It will be the Spaniard's third attempt to win the famous race, the final part of a 'Triple Crown' which includes the Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans 24 Hours. He has won both the other events on two occasions.

Were Alonso to achieve the feat, he would become just the second driver to do so, following Graham Hill's success in the 1960s.

Alonso drove for McLaren's F1 team on two occasions, in 2007 and an infamously uncompetitive stint between 2015 and 2018. He stepped away from F1 at the end of the latter spell and is yet to return.

"I am a racer and the Indy 500 is the greatest race in the world," Alonso said.

"I have maximum respect for the race and everyone who competes in it, and all I want is to race against them and give my best."

Alonso attempted to win the Indy 500 with a poorly-managed McLaren entry last year. A catalogue of errors culminated in the two-time F1 champion failing to qualify for the event.

He fared better on his debut in the race in 2017, qualifying fifth and leading a chunk of the race until an engine issue ended his race prematurely.

McLaren has stepped up its involvement in the series, entering a full-time outfit called SP Arrow McLaren for 2020. Alonso will partner the team's full-time drivers, Pato O'Ward and Oliver Askew, for the event.

Alonso will race the team's Chevrolet-powered car, having been blocked in his attempts to race for a Honda outfit. Alonso was scathingly critical of the Japanese manufacturer during his final stint at McLaren and it has since decided he will never race one of their cars -- he since won the Le Mans 24 Hours and World Endurance Championship with Toyota, a Honda rival.