IndyCar will open its season Sunday on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, but without spectators.

The three-day event typically draws more than 130,000 fans. Local officials said earlier Thursday that no general admission would be permitted. Only essential personnel will be allowed inside the fencing that surrounds the course.

Competitors will have to answer a questionnaire for health screening before entry.

Practice sessions, the driver autograph session and other events Friday were canceled.

All on-track sessions for IndyCar and its support series will be on condensed schedules.

Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment, which owns IndyCar, said rescheduling the race would have been "very difficult."

"No one knows what the next several weeks or months will look like. They've built the track. It's tough to build it twice,'' he said.

