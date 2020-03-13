The Grand Prix of Long Beach scheduled for April 19 has been postponed because of a ban on large scale gatherings in the California city.

Race organizers said they are in conversation with the city of Long Beach and the Convention Center about potentially rescheduling the street race. Long Beach is the second most popular event on the IndyCar schedule behind the Indianapolis 500.

Organizers said if a later date this year is not possible, the race will return on April 18, 2021.

Earlier Thursday, IndyCar announced Sunday's season opener in St. Petersburg, Florida, will run as scheduled, though fans are not allowed to attend.

IndyCar typically draws about 130,000 to a three-day street festival that includes support series races and capped by Sunday's race.

